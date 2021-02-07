Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area1 min read . 07:49 AM IST
Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway
New Delhi: A fire broke out in Sanjay Colony, in Okhla Phase II area of Delhi during the early hours of Sunday morning.
New Delhi: A fire broke out in Sanjay Colony, in Okhla Phase II area of Delhi during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway.
Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway.
"We got a call at 2 a.m. about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. 27 fire tenders are working on the spot," says a fire officer.
Further details awaited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.