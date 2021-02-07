Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area
Delhi: A fire broke out in Sanjay Colony, in Okhla.

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST Staff Writer

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Sanjay Colony, in Okhla Phase II area of Delhi during the early hours of Sunday morning.

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Sanjay Colony, in Okhla Phase II area of Delhi during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK to discuss tax increases with big tech firms that prospered during pandemic

1 min read . 06:50 AM IST

'Exercise caution' when speaking on farmers' protest: Pawar to Tendulkar

1 min read . 06:20 AM IST

Jagan Reddy urges Modi to reconsider RINL's disinvestment plan

4 min read . 05:53 AM IST

Munawar Faruqui released on bail, walks out of Indore central jail

1 min read . 05:45 AM IST

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK to discuss tax increases with big tech firms that prospered during pandemic

1 min read . 06:50 AM IST

'Exercise caution' when speaking on farmers' protest: Pawar to Tendulkar

1 min read . 06:20 AM IST

Jagan Reddy urges Modi to reconsider RINL's disinvestment plan

4 min read . 05:53 AM IST

Munawar Faruqui released on bail, walks out of Indore central jail

1 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We got a call at 2 a.m. about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. 27 fire tenders are working on the spot," says a fire officer.

Further details awaited.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.