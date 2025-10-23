Fire breaks out in Delhi's Rani Garden slum; 8 fire tenders rushed to spot | Watch

A fire erupted on Thursday morning in the slum area of Rani Garden in Geeta Colony. Officials reported that the blaze began in a scrap warehouse, and eight fire trucks have been dispatched to the scene.

The official mentioned that there are no reports of any casualties so far, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire officer Yashwant Sinha said, “A call was received at 1.05 AM. Information was received about a fire breaking out in the slums of Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. Efforts are underway to control the fire. Eight fire trucks are present at the scene. There is no information about any casualties. There are 15-20 slums and the fire broke out in a scrap warehouse. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained.”

Fire at residential building in Ghaziabad Meanwhile, a sudden fire broke out in a residential building in Ghaziabad's Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, near Friends Avenue, sending panic waves through the community on Tuesday.

The blaze, which started in a temporary structure on the balcony of a flat, was quickly brought under control by fire tenders. Firefighters from Vaishali Fire Station arrived promptly and extinguished the fire within 45 minutes.

According to officials, a few people were trapped inside the building. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar said, “Information was received at Fire Station Vaishali at 8.30 pm that a fire broke out in Divya Apartment in Shakti Khand 2 and that a few people are trapped here. 5 fire tenders from Vaishali Fire Station, 2 more vehicles that were on duty were also rushed here... "

“A temporary structure built on the balcony of 5-6 Flat had caught fire. People had vacated the building. We immediately started firefighting operations and extinguished the fire in 45 minutes...No injuries have been reported,” Kumar added.

Fire at Deoli area in Delhi In another incident, a fire broke out early on October 22 morning in a closed factory located in Delhi's Deoli area, with officials suspecting it may have been intentionally set. They also mentioned that a firecracker might have triggered the blaze, given the presence of wooden pieces scattered around the site. No injuries or casualties were reported and the exact cause of the fire remained under investigation.