Fire breaks out in Dubai building; Kerala couple among 4 Indians dead

Fire breaks out in Dubai building; Kerala couple among 4 Indians dead1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
- The massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building and began spreading to other areas
A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai in which four Indians have been declared dead.
According to a report by the news agency ANI, four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among the 16 people dead due to the massive fire.
The massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building and began spreading to other areas, Gulf News reported.
The fire incident happened at 12.35 pm on Saturday.
A team from the Dubai Civil Defence headquarters arrived at the site of the blaze and began evacuating residents from the building.
Teams from the Port Saeed Fire Station and the Hamriyah Fire Station were also summoned.
The flames were doused by 2:42 pm (local time).
Naseer Vatanappally, an Indian social worker said he was coordinating with Dubai Police, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, other diplomatic missions, and friends and relatives of the deceased.
According to the Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson, preliminary investigations showed the building lacked adequate safety requirements.
Authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the fire.
