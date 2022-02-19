Fire breaks out in empty train at Bihar's Madhubani railway station

Fire breaks out in empty train at Bihar's Madhubani railway station1 min read . 11:17 AM IST
The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi.
A fire broke out in five coaches of an empty train at Bihar's Madhubani railway station on Saturday.
A fire broke out in five coaches of an empty train at Bihar's Madhubani railway station on Saturday.
The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi.
The incident took place in Swatantrata Senani Express that runs from Jaynagar to New Delhi.
The station officials and local police have reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.
The station officials and local police have reached the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire.
No injury has been reported so far.
No injury has been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!