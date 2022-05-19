Delhi fire department on Thursday said a fire broke out in forest near Majnu Ki Tilla area in north Delhi, three fire tenders were pressed to service to extinguish the fire.

The department received information about the fire at 2.42 pm, an official said.

The department at once pressed three fire tenders and they are working at the spot to douse the blaze, the official added

Delhi | Fire breaks out in the forest area near Majnu Ka Tila; 2 fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/uiS4CKn3vK — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

The process of extinguishing the fire is still underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said.

Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out at Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road in Delhi. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. A man was found unconscious inside the banquet hall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.