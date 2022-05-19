Fire breaks out in forest area near Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi

Fire breaks out in forest area near Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi1 min read . 05:06 PM IST
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said
Delhi fire department on Thursday said a fire broke out in forest near Majnu Ki Tilla area in north Delhi, three fire tenders were pressed to service to extinguish the fire.
Delhi fire department on Thursday said a fire broke out in forest near Majnu Ki Tilla area in north Delhi, three fire tenders were pressed to service to extinguish the fire.
The department received information about the fire at 2.42 pm, an official said.
The department received information about the fire at 2.42 pm, an official said.
The department at once pressed three fire tenders and they are working at the spot to douse the blaze, the official added
The department at once pressed three fire tenders and they are working at the spot to douse the blaze, the official added
The process of extinguishing the fire is still underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said.
The process of extinguishing the fire is still underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, Delhi Fire Service said.
Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out at Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road in Delhi. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. A man was found unconscious inside the banquet hall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out at Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road in Delhi. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. A man was found unconscious inside the banquet hall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.