Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Goregoan building today, 7 dead

A fire broke out at 3 am in a 7-storey building in Goregaon, Mumbai on Friday. According to latest media reports, seven people have died, including 2 minors in a level 2 fire incident at Goregaon West in Mumbai, ANI news agency reported. The report added that 39 are under treatment in HBT and Cooper Hospital.

The BMC said that the blaze started at Jay Bhavani building in Azad Nagar locality of Goregaon West. The fire-affected residents were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and the civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu.

"Till now, out of a total of 51 people injured in the fire, 7 of them have lost their lives and 39 are under treatment in HBT and Cooper Hospital," Mumbai Police said.

AMong the 39 injured, 4 have been discharged now 35 people are getting the treatment. Five people are in critical condition, as per the latest updates.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the X platform wrote, "Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones".

