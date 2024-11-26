Fire breaks out in high rise building in Kalyan

A fire broke out in a high rise residential building in Kalyan area of Thane district on Tuesday evening.

The fire incident took place on the 15th floor of 17 storey Vertex Soliaire building in Kalyan.

Soon, the fire tenders were rushed to the spot at around 6.30 pm to douse the flames. The rescue work is underway.

The reason behind the fire is not known yet.

"Fire broke out on the 15th floor of 17 storey Vertex Soliaire building in Kalyan. Fire brigade and police have reached the spot and rescue work is underway," said Thane additional CP Sanjay Jadhav.