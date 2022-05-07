Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire breaks out in LIC office in Mumbai, none injured

1 min read . 08:55 AM IST Livemint

  • Fire at LIC office in Mumbai: Eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the blaze

A fire broke out in Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) office building in Santacruz area in Mumbai on Friday. According to the ANI news agency, eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the blaze. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

According to the Mumbai fire officials, "The fire is confined to electric wiring, installation, computers, file records, wooden furniture, etc. in Salary Saving Scheme section on 2nd floor of ground plus upper two-floored LIC Office building. Three small hose lines of 8 motor pumps are in operation".

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)