Mumbai: A fire broke out at Hansa Heritage building in in suburban Kandivali West in Mumbai. So far, no casualty has been reported. Seven fire brigade vehicles are currently present at the spot for fire fighting operations.

This is the second fire incident in a day in Maharashtra. Earlier today, a fire broke out in Ahmednagar District Hospital. As many as 17 patients were admitted to Covid-dedicated wards at the hospital. At least 11 patients succumbed to injuries and six have sustained minor or major injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and said: "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his condolences over the fire incident and ordered a probe into the incident. The state health minister Rajesh Tope has announced an ex gratia amount of ₹5 lakh each for the kin of those who were killed in the fire mishap.

Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar said that a six-member inquiry committee has been formed to probe the fire incident and will submit a report the state and Central governments.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. I express my condolences to the victims' families. The state government has formed a committee, headed by the Divisional Commissioner, which will submit a report to the Central and the state governments. Based on the report, we will initiate action," Dr Bharati said while inspecting the hospital on Saturday.

(More details awaited)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.