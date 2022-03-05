Fire breaks out in passenger train near Meerut, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out in passenger train near Meerut, no injuries reported1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
The train numbered 04460 was going from Saharanpur to Delhi.
A fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a passenger train at Daurala railway station near Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday.
"Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties have been reported," said YK Jha, Traffic Inspector, Indian Railways
Passengers were seen pushing the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out.
