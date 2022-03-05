Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire breaks out in passenger train near Meerut, no injuries reported

Meerut: Flames rise after a fire broke out in the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train, at the Daurala railway station in Meerut. 
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Livemint

The train numbered 04460 was going from Saharanpur to Delhi.

A fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a passenger train at Daurala railway station near Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday.

"Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties have been reported," said YK Jha, Traffic Inspector, Indian Railways

The train numbered 04460 was going from Saharanpur to Delhi.

Passengers were seen pushing the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out. 

