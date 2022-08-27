Fire breaks out at PVC waste in Delhi's Nangloi; no causalities reported

Fire breaks out at PVC waste in Delhi's Nangloi; no causalities reported1 min read . 06:15 AM IST
The incident took place at around 11:50 pm. The fire department said as soon as the information was received, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
A fire broke out in PVC waste near Delhi's Nangloi in Kamruddin Nagar on Friday night. So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.
The incident took place at around 11:50 pm. The fire department said as soon as the information was received, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
No casualties have been reported in the incident, the fire department said.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Divisional Officer, Fire Department also said that the fire has been contained and it won't spread further.
He further said that the main aim was to not let it spread to the residential areas.
(More details awaited)
