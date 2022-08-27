Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Fire breaks out at PVC waste in Delhi's Nangloi; no causalities reported

Fire breaks out at PVC waste in Delhi's Nangloi; no causalities reported

Fire breaks out in PVC waste near Nangloi in Kamruddin Nagar
1 min read . 06:15 AM ISTLivemint

The incident took place at around 11:50 pm. The fire department said as soon as the information was received, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A fire broke out in PVC waste near Delhi's Nangloi in Kamruddin Nagar on Friday night. So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

A fire broke out in PVC waste near Delhi's Nangloi in Kamruddin Nagar on Friday night. So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The incident took place at around 11:50 pm. The fire department said as soon as the information was received, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The incident took place at around 11:50 pm. The fire department said as soon as the information was received, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, the fire department said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, the fire department said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Divisional Officer, Fire Department also said that the fire has been contained and it won't spread further.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Divisional Officer, Fire Department also said that the fire has been contained and it won't spread further.

He further said that the main aim was to not let it spread to the residential areas.

He further said that the main aim was to not let it spread to the residential areas.

(More details awaited)

(More details awaited)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.