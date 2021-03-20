OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station

A fire has broken out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

All passengers on board are safe, railways confirmed.

According to reports, the train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 am and the fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke.

The train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached.

A few days back on 13 March, one of the coaches of the Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express had caught fire. The incident happened between Raiwala and Kansrao stations. As many as 35 passengers from the affected coach were moved to other coaches while the bogie itself was detached from the train.

More details awaited

