Fire breaks out in Shimla hotel, no casualties reported

SHIMLA : A fire broke out at 'Hotel Capital' in Shimla around 11:15 pm on Wednesday night.

Three rooms in the attic of the hotel were gutted in the fire, resulting in the loss of about ₹2 lakhs.

As soon as the fire was reported, five firefighting vehicles from Chotta Shimla, Boileauganj, and Mall Road reached the spot with 40 personnel, led by Divisional Fire Officer DC Sharma.

The blaze was doused by the team of firefighters.

Nearby hotels including Balaji Regency, Surya Hotel, Lod Gray Hotel were unharmed by the fire, along with the nearby middle school.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate SDM Manjit Sharma also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

