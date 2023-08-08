Fire breaks out in Telangana school, books and bags burnt; no casualties reported1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Fire in Telangana school due to short circuit; books and bags burnt, no casualties reported
Telangana: A fire broke out in a school in Jawahar Nagar of Mulugu district due to a short circuit. The incident took place last night around 1 am, news agency ANI reported.
This is a developing story. Please come back later for more updates
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST
