Fire breaks out in Telangana school, books and bags burnt; no casualties reported

Fire breaks out in Telangana school, books and bags burnt; no casualties reported

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST Livemint

Fire in Telangana school due to short circuit; books and bags burnt, no casualties reported

Telangana school fire: Picture for representational purposes only.

Telangana: A fire broke out in a school in Jawahar Nagar of Mulugu district due to a short circuit. The incident took place last night around 1 am, news agency ANI reported.

A few books and bags of students burnt. One fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire.

As per Nagesh, the leading fireman, at Mulugu Fire station, no casualties were reported.

This is a developing story. Please come back later for more updates

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST
