District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh reports a fire during bhasma aarti in the garbhagriha, injuring 13 people. Medical treatment is ongoing.

As many as 13 people were injured in a fire that broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti in Ujjain on Monday, March 25. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred.

The injured have been admitted to District Hospital. "The fire broke out during bhasma aarti in the 'garbhagriha'. 13 people are injured in the incident...Their medical treatment is underway," said District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

