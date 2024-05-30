Officials told PTI that no casualties have been reported yet and the fire has been extinguished.

A fire broke out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100, in Uttar Pradesh on May 30, PTI reported.

The fire broke out inside a flat in the posh high-rise Noida society on May 30 morning, PTI reported citing officials.

They added that no casualties have been reported yet and the fire has been extinguished.

"The fire has been extinguished by Fire Safety officials. Other details would be shared soon," a police spokesperson said.

Videos on social media showed heavy smoke billowing from the apartment in one of the residential towers of the society.

Fire Outbreak Cases There have been a host of major and minor fire outbreak cases reported this month, especially in the last two weeks.

Most prominent and deadly among these is the Rajkot TRP gaming zone fire and the Delhi baby care centre fire.

The devastating fire that swept through TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claiming the lives of at least 27 individuals, including children, on May 25, also resulted in the death of one of the owners, Prakash Hiran. NDTV reported that CCTV footage captured Hiran at the location, and his vehicle was found at the scene of the fire.

Further, the Delhi Fire Department Director Atul Garg suspects an "electric fault" to be a possible reason behind the fire that killed six babies at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar.

At least seven newborn babies died after a fire erupted at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Saturday night. According to reports, seven dead children, of which four male and three female newborn babies, were moved to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile on May 28, a major fire broke out in the forested hills near Neem Karoli Baba Ashram Kainchi Dham in Nainital district of Uttarakhand. The state administration rushed to the spot and the fire department is trying to control the fire, which is threatening to spread across the region. A video of the fire in the hills of the Nainital forest is circulating on social media.

On the same day, at least six persons suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at an industrial compound in Dharavi slum area of Mumbai, civic officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

