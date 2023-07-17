Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express catches fire, no injuries reported1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:14 AM IST
A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh. The train's engine caught fire, but no injuries were reported.
A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. No injury was reported in the incident.
The Indian Railways stated that the train would be dispatched soon after a thorough examination, reports said
(This is a developing news)