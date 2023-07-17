comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express catches fire, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. No injury was reported in the incident.

As per reports, the train's engine caught fire due to a blaze in the battery box resulting in the immediate stoppage of the train

The visuals of the viral video showed that people attempted to extinguish the flames, while passengers waited outside the train. No injuries were reported.

The Indian Railways stated that the train would be dispatched soon after a thorough examination, reports said

(This is a developing news)

 

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST
