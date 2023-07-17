Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express catches fire, no injuries reported

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express catches fire, no injuries reported1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 09:14 AM IST
A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh. The train's engine caught fire, but no injuries were reported.
A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. No injury was reported in the incident.
As per reports, the train's engine caught fire due to a blaze in the battery box resulting in the immediate stoppage of the train
The visuals of the viral video showed that people attempted to extinguish the flames, while passengers waited outside the train. No injuries were reported.
The Indian Railways stated that the train would be dispatched soon after a thorough examination, reports said
(This is a developing news)
