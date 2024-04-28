Fire breaks out at leather manufacturing company in Noida| WATCH

A fire caused by a short circuit at a leather manufacturing company building in Noida's Sector 65 was extinguished by 15 fire tenders, according to CFO Pradeep Kumar.

A fire broke out at a leather manufacturing company building in Noida's Sector 65 area on Sunday.

"We received information about the fire in a leather manufacturing company at around 4.30 am. 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire has been extinguished," Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida Pradeep Kumar said.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit, Kumar said.

"No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident," the Chief Fire Officer said.

(With inputs from ANI)

