Fire breaks out near Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana set in Mumbai, no injuries reported as safety concerns arise

A minor fire reportedly broke out near the Mumbai set of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, briefly raising concern at Prime Focus Studios, where the much-awaited mythological epic is currently being filmed. No injuries were reported and the blaze was brought under control before it could spread.
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed the incident to India Today.
According to Tiwari, the fire started in one of the tents outside the studio rather than on the main set itself. He said the situation was contained quickly and the damage was minor.
Tiwari also pointed to a recent fire at a nearby location, saying that the incident had prompted FWICE to contact producers and ask them to strengthen safety arrangements on film sets.
“A few days ago, there was a fire incident at a nearby location, following which we reached out to all producers and asked them to ensure that proper safety measures were in place,” Tiwari told India Today.
He added that the latest incident should serve as a warning to film teams to be more careful and take adequate precautions against such accidents.
The Prime Focus Studios premises are also being used for the production of television shows including Hustle and Pati Patni Panga. Reports said the fire did not cause injuries among cast or crew in the vicinity, and filming resumed after the situation was brought under control.
The incident comes as Ramayana enters an important phase ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman. The ensemble also includes Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.
The film has been mounted on an international scale, with DNEG handling its visual effects. The first instalment is now officially titled Ramayana: Part 1 and is scheduled to release worldwide on 6 November, 2026. The second part is planned for Diwali 2027.
With the film's release only weeks away, the Mumbai production continues amid heightened attention. For now, however, the latest incident has resulted in no reported injuries, with the fire contained before it could cause wider disruption.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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