Fire breaks out on Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at Bihar’s Madhubani Station

A fire has engulfed a coach of the Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at Madhubani Railway Station. An investigation is underway to explore all angles, including possible anti-social elements, while officials assess the situation.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated28 May 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Fire breaks out on Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at Bihar’s Madhubani Station
Fire breaks out on Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at Bihar’s Madhubani Station(Indian Rail Info)

A Fire broke out in the empty coaches of the Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at the Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar on Thursday, while it was undergoing shunting operations at Platform No 3.

According to Railway Officials, the affected coach was completely gutted in the blaze, triggering panic at the station.

Officials said the train operates between Udhna and Jaynagar. The fire broke out while the train was stationary at the platform.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Samastipur Division, Jyoti Prakash Mishra, said, "Officials from all five departments, Safety, Electrical, Operations, and Security, will examine every single aspect of the matter. We have taken into account all the feedback received; we have spoken with the general public, and we have also interacted with our own employees who were present at the site."

An investigation is underway into the incident, including the possibility of involvement of anti-social elements and other angles.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.

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