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Fire breaks out on Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at Bihar’s Madhubani Station

A fire has engulfed a coach of the Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at Madhubani Railway Station. An investigation is underway to explore all angles, including possible anti-social elements, while officials assess the situation.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated28 May 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Fire breaks out on Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at Bihar’s Madhubani Station
Fire breaks out on Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at Bihar’s Madhubani Station(Indian Rail Info)
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A Fire broke out in the empty coaches of the Jaynagar-Udhna Antyodaya Express at the Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar on Thursday, while it was undergoing shunting operations at Platform No 3.

According to Railway Officials, the affected coach was completely gutted in the blaze, triggering panic at the station.

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Officials said the train operates between Udhna and Jaynagar. The fire broke out while the train was stationary at the platform.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Samastipur Division, Jyoti Prakash Mishra, said, "Officials from all five departments, Safety, Electrical, Operations, and Security, will examine every single aspect of the matter. We have taken into account all the feedback received; we have spoken with the general public, and we have also interacted with our own employees who were present at the site."

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An investigation is underway into the incident, including the possibility of involvement of anti-social elements and other angles.

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Bobins Vayalil Abraham

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