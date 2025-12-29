Fire breaks out on Tata–Ernakulam Express in Andhra Pradesh; one passenger killed

A fire broke out in two coaches of the Tata–Ernakulam Express near Elamanchili in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district early on Monday, 29 December, railway officials said. The locomotive pilot brought the train to an immediate halt, allowing for the swift evacuation of passengers.

Railway authorities said one coach was engulfed in flames during the incident. Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha confirmed that one passenger died in the fire, while further details on the cause of the blaze are awaited.

Officials said they received information about the fire at 12:45 am.

The official told reporters that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire. "Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach," the official added.

The deceased was identified as Chandrsekhar Sundaram.

The two damaged coaches were detached from the train, which proceeded towards Ernakulam. The passengers in the damaged coaches will be sent to their destinations.

Two forensic teams are working to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police official said.