Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Fire breaks out on the 13th floor of a multi- storey building at Strand road in Kolkata

Fire breaks out on the 13th floor of a multi- storey building at Strand road in Kolkata

The building houses offices of the two zonal railways and also has a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor.
1 min read . 08:34 PM IST Staff Writer

A fire broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building, housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road here on Monday evening, an official said.

At least 10 fire engines were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, a Fire Brigade official said.

There is no report of injury to anyone so far, he said, adding that the fire was reported at 6.10 pm.

"Fire has broken out on the 13th floor. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. We are facing a little issue as there is less space, making it difficult to put our ladders in place. We are working," said Sujit Bose, MIC Fire and Emergency Services, Government of West Bengal.

The blaze broke out at the New Koilaghat building, which is shared by the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das said.

The building houses offices of the two zonal railways and also has a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor, Das said.

A Kolkata Police officer said traffic on Strand Road was stopped to speed up the process of dousing the fire.

"We are fighting the fire. We have evacuated most floors of the building," he said

