Fire erupts at house in Delhi's New Friends Colony; seven people, dog rescued

Seven people and a dog were rescued after a fire erupted at a house in New Friends Colony, Delhi, on Sunday, June 7. According to ANI, the fire department received a report of a fire at a house in Delhi's New Friends Colony at 3:40 PM.

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Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. “Firefighters are currently working to evacuate the family residing in the house. Several people fear being trapped,” the Delhi Fire Services said in a statement.

Later, officials said seven people, including five children and two women, were rescued after a fire broke out in a house in New Friends Colony around 3:39 pm on Sunday.

After the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the blaze at a house, a water bowser, a quick response vehicle and a bulk fire tender were initially rushed to the spot in southeast Delhi, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

Police said no person was injured in the blaze — which was brought under control at 4:05 pm — and dismissed reports circulating about the death of a child.

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"Reports claiming that a child died in the fire incident are incorrect. No casualty has been reported, and all occupants were rescued," a police officer said.

Firefighters launched a rescue operation, evacuating five children and two women stranded on the upper floor.

Police said an injured dog was also rescued from the building and sent to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

According to fire officials, the fire was confined to the building's first floor.

Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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