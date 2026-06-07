Fire erupts at house in Delhi's New Friends Colony; seven people, dog rescued

Seven people and a dog were rescued after a fire erupted at a house in New Friends Colony, Delhi, on Sunday, June 7. According to ANI, the fire department received a report of a fire at a house in Delhi's New Friends Colony at 3:40 PM.
Two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. “Firefighters are currently working to evacuate the family residing in the house. Several people fear being trapped,” the Delhi Fire Services said in a statement.
Later, officials said seven people, including five children and two women, were rescued after a fire broke out in a house in New Friends Colony around 3:39 pm on Sunday.
After the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call about the blaze at a house, a water bowser, a quick response vehicle and a bulk fire tender were initially rushed to the spot in southeast Delhi, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
Police said no person was injured in the blaze — which was brought under control at 4:05 pm — and dismissed reports circulating about the death of a child.
"Reports claiming that a child died in the fire incident are incorrect. No casualty has been reported, and all occupants were rescued," a police officer said.
Firefighters launched a rescue operation, evacuating five children and two women stranded on the upper floor.
Police said an injured dog was also rescued from the building and sent to a veterinary hospital for treatment.
According to fire officials, the fire was confined to the building's first floor.
Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
(With inputs from agencies)