Home / News / India /  Fire erupts in a bogie of Taj Express en route from New Delhi to Jhansi

Fire erupts in a bogie of Taj Express en route from New Delhi to Jhansi

1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Fire dousing operations are underway.

Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station, while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi on Saturday morning.

A local fire fighting official present at the spot told ANI, "We saw smoke rising in a bogie. The train was stopped at Asaoti railway station in Haryana."

Fire dousing operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

