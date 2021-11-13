Fire erupts in a bogie of Taj Express en route from New Delhi to Jhansi

Fire erupts in a bogie of Taj Express en route from New Delhi to Jhansi1 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Fire dousing operations are underway.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fire dousing operations are underway.
Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station, while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi on Saturday morning.
Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station, while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi on Saturday morning.
A local fire fighting official present at the spot told ANI, "We saw smoke rising in a bogie. The train was stopped at Asaoti railway station in Haryana."
A local fire fighting official present at the spot told ANI, "We saw smoke rising in a bogie. The train was stopped at Asaoti railway station in Haryana."
Fire dousing operations are underway.
Fire dousing operations are underway.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!