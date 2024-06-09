Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Fire in Delhi's Connaught Place! One person trapped in shop amid blaze in Mystery Rooms
BREAKING NEWS

Fire in Delhi's Connaught Place! One person trapped in shop amid blaze in Mystery Rooms

Livemint

  • Fire in Delhi's Connaught Place! One person trapped in shop amid blaze in Mystery Rooms

Mint Image

Fire breaks out in Mystery Rooms located in M ​​Block of Delhi's Connaught Place; One person trapped inside the shop is being rescued with the help of firefighters

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.