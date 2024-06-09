BREAKING NEWS
Fire in Delhi's Connaught Place! One person trapped in shop amid blaze in Mystery Rooms
Fire breaks out in Mystery Rooms located in M Block of Delhi's Connaught Place; One person trapped inside the shop is being rescued with the help of firefighters
