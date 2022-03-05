Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi at Daurala railway station near Meerut on Saturday. According to railway officials, the fire happened due to short circuit but no injuries/ casualities have been reported.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in engine & two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train, at Daurala railway station near Meerut.



Passengers push the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/Vp2sCcLFsd — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

The train had reached Daurala station at 7.10 AM. After the fire broke out in the coaches, the passengers started getting out of the other coach. However, the fire had spread completely in the coach. Thereafter, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.

Due to the fire in the train, the service have been affected in the Delhi-Meerut. In the morning, many important trains go to Dehradun and Delhi via Meerut. such as the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi express which got halted in the city station in Meerut. Besides, the Shalimar Express train was stopped near Skauti station. At the same time, Nauchandi Express going from Prayagraj to Meerut and Saharanpur has also been stopped at the city station. Apart from this, many other trains have also been stopped at Muzaffarnagar Khatauli station.

Shatabdi Express running between Delhi and Dehradun had to stand for an hour 43 minutes at the city station. After this Shatabdi Express has now been diverted towards Dehradun. The operation of trains from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar started at 10:30 AM. However, the operation of trains coming from Muzaffarnagar to Meerut has not started yet.

