Fire in two coaches of Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train

Due to the fire in the train, the service have been affected in the Delhi-Meerut. In the morning, many important trains go to Dehradun and Delhi via Meerut. such as the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi express which got halted in the city station in Meerut. Besides, the Shalimar Express train was stopped near Skauti station. At the same time, Nauchandi Express going from Prayagraj to Meerut and Saharanpur has also been stopped at the city station. Apart from this, many other trains have also been stopped at Muzaffarnagar Khatauli station.