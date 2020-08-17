Fire incident reported at Parliament Annexe building

Fire incident reported at Parliament Annexe building1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2020, 09:40 AM IST
- The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building
- Delhi Fire Service says the fire has been brought under control
NEW DELHI : New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Seven fire tenders were rushed to Parliament Annexe building in central Delhi after a fire incident was reported there Monday morning, an official said.
The Delhi Fire Service official said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.
A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.
The fire has been brought under control, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service. PTI AMP/SLB ABH ABH ABH
