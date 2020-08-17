Fire incident reported at Parliament Annexe building

NEW DELHI : New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Seven fire tenders were rushed to Parliament Annexe building in central Delhi after a fire incident was reported there Monday morning, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Service official said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

The Delhi Fire Service official said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.

The fire has been brought under control, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.