Home / News / India /  Fire onboard Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya reported, board of inquiry ordered

Fire onboard Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya reported, board of inquiry ordered

INS Vikramaditya
1 min read . 11:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • The fire was brought under control
  • No casualty has been reported 

An incident of fire was reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on Wednesday while it was operating off Karwar, the Indian Navy has informed.

“ During a planned sortie for conduct of sea trials off Karwar, an incident of fire was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya today 20 Jul 22. The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew using onboard systems. No casualties have been reported (sic)," the navy spokesperson took to Twitter to inform.

“A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," they added.

