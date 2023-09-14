Firecracker ban: Supreme Court asks Delhi police not to issue licences for sale, storage4 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:47 PM IST
The Supreme Court said when the city government has banned all firecrackers in Delhi, no distinction can be made on the basis of whether they are green or not.
The Supreme Court Thursday asked Delhi police not to issue temporary licences for sale and storage of any kind of firecrackers in the national capital. The court said when the city government has banned all firecrackers in Delhi, no distinction can be made on the basis of whether they are green or not, reported PTI.