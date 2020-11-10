Firecrackers ban in India ahead of Diwali: List of states and UTs here

While India gears up to celebrate the colour of lights Diwali, several states and Union Territories have decided to impose a ban on firecrackers and its sale due to an increase in air pollution and a fear of spike in coronavirus crisis in the country during the winter season . The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".

Delhi

The Delhi government had last week imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of all types of firecrackers from November 7 to November 30. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that if anyone violates the ban on firecrackers during Diwali, then the violator shall be penalized under the Air Act.

West Bengal

Anybody found violating the Calcutta High Court's order banning the use and sale of firecrackers in West Bengal during Diwali, Kali Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja to curb pollution amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will attract strict actions including six months' jail term. "Anyone found violating the court order will be dealt with strictly. The person will face action as per the law. It can be a six-month jail term," the official said, PTI reported.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra government issued Diwali celebration guidelines on November 6 for the citizens. CM Uddhav Thackeray requested people to celebrate Diwali with 'simplicity', by lighting Diyas and staying at home and urged people to not burst crackers. Mumbai's civic body, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers at public places during Diwali in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Odisha

The Odisha government has banned the sale and use of firecrackers across the state during the festive season to check air pollution which can aggravate health conditions of COVID-19 patients. The period of the ban is from November 10 to 30, according to a government order.

Haryana

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana allowed bursting firecrackers for two hours on Diwali. This decision has been taken in view of the rising levels of pollution while adhering to the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to decrease air pollution.

Karnataka

The sale and bursting of 'green crackers', as per Supreme Court guidelines, will be allowed during Diwali, the Karnataka government said. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had appealed to the people to celebrate the festival in a simple way by using only green crackers.

Rajasthan

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot announced the ban on the sale and burning of firecrackers ahead of all states. On November 2, CM Gehlot tweeted, "State govt has taken the decision to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers to protect the health of Covid-19 infected patients & public from poisonous smoke emanating due to fireworks. In this challenging corona pandemic time, protecting the lives of people is paramount for govt."

Sikkim

The Sikkim government has imposed a complete ban on firecrackers throughout the state until further notice is given.

Chandigarh

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has also issued a ban on selling and bursting of firecrackers of all types with immediate effect.













