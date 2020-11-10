Firecrackers ban in India ahead of Diwali: List of states and UTs here

While India gears up to celebrate the colour of lights Diwali, several states and Union Territories have decided to impose a ban on firecrackers and its sale due to an increase in air pollution and a fear of spike in coronavirus crisis in the country during the winter season. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".