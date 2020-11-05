Kejriwal bans firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali as Covid-19 cases surge

Amid Delhi witnessing a sudden surge in novel coronavirus cases for the past one week, Delhi chief minster Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the government has decided to ban firecrackers as the festival of Diwali approaches. He also added that in order to tackle the virus cases, the government will ramp up medical infrastructure' among other measures.

The Kejriwal-led government today reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the national capital with officials. During the meeting, he said that cases have increased due to festival season and pollution.

With regard to ramping up medical infrastructure, the chief minister added that oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in government hospitals. The CM added that testing would be targeted and all steps would be taken to ensure that fatality rates did not increase.

Delhi's overall air quality index was recorded at 333 (very poor category) on Thursday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Moreover, on the issue of hospital beds, Kejriwal informed that "Delhi High Court has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in private hospitals. Filed appeal in Supreme Court yesterday. We hope SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation."

"All steps should be taken to ensure that fatality rate does not increase," emphasised AAP leader and CM of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Thursday expressed displeasure over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital and observed that the city could soon become ‘corona capital of the country’.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely “haywire" on the pandemic.

The bench said the AAP government took the health of citizens for a ride and it will deal with it separately.

"The city could soon become Corona capital of the country. Thanks to the number of cases shooting up," the bench said and added “We are going to take it very seriously."

The remarks were made by the bench while hearing a bunch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedical staff, safai karamcharis, teachers and retired engineers and others, employed with North Delhi Municipal Corporation.Delhi on Wednesday saw yet another record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with over 6,800 confirmed infections as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city was witnessing the "third wave" of the virus amid rising pollution levels and festive season.

This is the second consecutive day when the number of daily cases in the national capital has crossed the 6000-mark. The city has been witnessing a fresh surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days.

The Delhi government has also started conducting targeted COVID-19 tests in markets and other crowded areas to strengthen its surveillance mechanism.

On Wednesday, 51 new fatalities pushed the toll to 6,703.

