Kejriwal bans firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali as Covid-19 cases surge

The remarks were made by the bench while hearing a bunch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries to doctors, paramedical staff, safai karamcharis, teachers and retired engineers and others, employed with North Delhi Municipal Corporation.Delhi on Wednesday saw yet another record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with over 6,800 confirmed infections as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city was witnessing the "third wave" of the virus amid rising pollution levels and festive season.