Firecrackers have toxic substances hazardous to your health, test reveals

“We again reiterate the directions issued by this court earlier reproduced hereinabove including banning the use of barium salts in firecrackers, manufacturing and selling joined firecrackers and other directions issued by this Court reproduced hereinabove. We direct all the States as well as Union Territories to see that the directions issued earlier by this Court and issued by this Court today are strictly complied with in its true spirit and in toto," the apex court said in its ruling.

