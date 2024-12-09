Mumbai Police on Saturday received a message threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official told PTI. The number from which the message was sent was traced to Ajmer in Rajasthan, and a police team was sent there immediately to nab the suspect.

“The WhatsApp message, received on the helpline of the traffic police in the early hours, mentioned two ISI agents and a plot to carry out a bomb blast to target Modi,” he said.

The investigators suspect that the sender is a mentally disturbed person or was under the influence of alcohol but further probe was on, the official added.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Mirza Mohammed Beig, 36, the accused, was brought to Mumbai for interrogation. According to initial investigations, Beig, a resident of Jharkhand who works for a private company in Palanpur, Gujarat, allegedly sent the threatening messages in a fit of anger.

Dattaray Kamble, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3), stated that Beig had been terminated from his job after showing up to work intoxicated, Hindustan Times reported.

According to Kamble, Beig, upset and angry, sent two threatening messages—one to the Jharkhand police and another to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline.

Meanwhile, a joint team from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and local police arrested Beig outside the Ajmer railway station. He had travelled by train from Palanpur to Ajmer and was about to board another train to Jharkhand when he was detained, HT reported.

Beig has been charged under section 351 (3) of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation. An officer from the Worli police station stated, “We will investigate the motive and verify his statements once he is brought to Mumbai for questioning.”

The Mumbai Police has received many hoax threat messages in the past — including two separate messages this week threatening to kill actor Salman Khan.