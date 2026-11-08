Fired on Diwali, employee recalls last call from HR in viral Reddit post: ‘Thanks for ruining the festival’

There is never a good time to be laid off. It becomes even more difficult when it happens just as the festive season is around the corner. Going through the same, an employee shared the news of his unexpected 'Diwali gift' when his company fired him. Taking to Reddit, the user shared the impact of the sudden job loss.

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‘Layoff as Diwali gift’ The individual posted on the subreddit r/IndianWorkplace: "Received a layoff for a Diwali Gift". The person shared that they received a call from the HR, who informed them about the layoff, leaving him speechless and numb.

The user further questioned the timing of the layoff and said that the company could at least not fire with Diwali right around the corner.

"Just when I thought things have become normal and stable, life threw this at me;). Honestly I felt numb, cold, speechless all at the same time when i heard it from HR. I cannot tell this to anyone. I don't know what i'll do. Least amount of decency I expected from them, was at least they could've waited till diwali (sic)," the user said.

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Personal plan hit by job loss The individual who was in a marketing-related role shared that the layoff came right ahead of a family trip next month which will be cancelled due to his income loss.

"Thanks for ruining my day and month and festival. I had planned to take my family for a trip this December, guess it won't happen and I'll stay a jobless loser (sic)," the post read.

The person shared his helplessness, writing, "I cannot tell this to anyone. I don't know what I'll do.” Urging netizens to help with any relevant marketing vacancies, the individual remained hopeful even in the tough times.

Internet responds The post has now gone viral on the internet.

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Reacting to it, a user responded in the comments, "Bro all the best for the job hunting, you'll only go higher from here...don't let that affect you excessively." "I got the same gift. Laid off just before the festive season. Start looking for job. Perhaps you find one before you know it," another who had a job loss recently said.

Someone else commented, “OP, I know how this feels…I lost my job on my birthday, despite having received multiple recognition awards for my work. It’s been a while now and I’m still unemployed...So I completely understand the frustration and uncertainty. It’s tough, especially when you know you’ve given your best and still end up here….I just hope things turn around for both of us soon. Hang in there.”

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Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.