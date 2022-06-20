Fired TCS employee gets back his job after 7-year battle2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 03:31 PM IST
Thirumalai Selvan had worked for TCS for eight years before he became a victim of the mass layoffs in 2015.
Thirumalai Selvan had worked for TCS for eight years before he became a victim of the mass layoffs in 2015.
Listen to this article
Sacked in 2015, did freelance work as software consultant and a real estate broker, fought a court case and now 48 year old Thirumalai Selvan can sigh a heave of relief when a Chennai court has ruled that Tata Consultancy Services should pay him his salary and benefits of seven years in full.