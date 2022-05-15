Firefighters in Noida told to stay alert, hold more mock drills after Delhi blaze kills 27

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar have put the firefighters on alert and started special awareness campaigns in residential areas, markets, offices and schools following a major fire at a CCTV factory at Mundka in Delhi that claimed at least 27 lives
The fire, one of the deadliest in recent years, ripped through a four-storey building in the Mundka area on May 13. The building did not have a no-objection certificate from the fire department. Its single entry and exit point could have been the reason for the high number of deaths, a fire department official said.
Noida police said in view of the massive fire that broke out in a CCTV factory in Delhi yesterday, Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh has directed the fire officials to be alert to deal with any situation.
The official said the firefighters have been instructed to go to residential areas, markets, schools, colleges, and private companies to hold mock drills in order to create awareness among the people about controlling a fire in case of any incident happens and to prevent loss of life.
The official further said the fire service officials from Ecotech 3 station on Saturday held mock drills at multiple firms in Greater Noida. They also engaged the staff and security personnel of the firms to inform them about the measures to be taken in case of a fire.
During the mock drills, the firefighters also taught the firm employees and security personnel techniques to handle and use basic firefighting equipment as a first responder to any emergency.
Authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar said they are planning more such mock drills in other parts of Noida and Greater Noida in the near future to create awareness among the people about controlling a fire.
