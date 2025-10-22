Fires erupt at Friends Avenue building in Indirapuram, apartment in Delhi's Dwarka | Watch videos

Two separate fires have broken out at residential buildings in and around Delhi, just two days after Diwali celebrations. The first fire erupted at a residential building in Friends Avenue, Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, while the second blaze broke out at an apartment in the Dwarka area of Delhi.

Fire tenders have reached both locations, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the flames under control. Fortunately, no deaths or injuries have been reported in either of the incidents so far.

The videos of the fires at Indirapuram residential building and Dwarka apartment showed thick smoke billowing out of them as fire fighters fight the blazes.

Indirapuram residential building fire: Watch video

Dwarka apartment fire: Watch video