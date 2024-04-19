Firing at Salman Khan house: Mumbai Crime Branch detained another suspect in the case. The Mumbai police on Friday said Sonu Gupta, brother of accused Vicky Gupta has been detained and questioning is going on

Salman Khan House firing incident: In a major development in the ongoing investigation of the firing at Salman Khan's Bandra house on April 14, Mumbai Crime Branch has detained Sonu Gupta, brother of accused Vicky Gupta, said Mumbai police on Friday. Further investigation is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was found in the investigation that one of the accused in the Galaxy Apartment firing case, Sagar Pal, was impressed by the gangster lifestyle and aspired to have a similar life. Later he came in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and received the contract of firing outside Salman Khan's Bandra house in Mumbai. The accused were told that it was a big job and they would get good money, ANI quoted Mumbai Police.

According to the preliminary investigation, it was found that Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) were allegedly contracted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to execute the shooting, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'No intention to cause harm or take life' The arrested accused in the case, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal admitted that the firing outside Galaxy Apartment aimed to intimidate the superstar rather than ‘causing harm or taking his life’, reported PTI.

The two suspects also said that the attack aimed to retaliate against Salman Khan because of his involvement in the Blackbuck poaching case, according to the news agency.

Salman Khan house firing incident The Mumbai Crime Branch will record Salman Khan's statement as a witness in the case. The Bollywood superstar expressed anger and concern about his family's safety with the Mumbai Police officials after the incident, reported ANI citing sources. Moreover, he raised questions about the heavy security deployment outside his Bandra residence. The miscreants were able to do multiple recce and shooting despite heavy security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moments before the shooting, the assailants parked a motorcycle approximately 100 metres away from Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

The Mumbai Police has also registered a case against Anmol Bishnoi in the Salman Khan house firing incident. The brother of Lawrence Bishnoi has been booked for using threatening language on Facebook.

