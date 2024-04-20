Lawrence Bishnoi, brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused' in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house.

Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday declared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in connection with the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence on April 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police has also added three new sections – 506 (2) (threatening), 115 (incitement) and 201 (destroying evidence) – to this FIR.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!