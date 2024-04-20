Hello User
Firing at Salman Khan's house: Lawrence Bishnoi, brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'

Firing at Salman Khan's house: Lawrence Bishnoi, brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused'

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Lawrence Bishnoi, brother Anmol Bishnoi declared 'wanted accused' in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday declared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in connection with the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence on April 14.

The police has also added three new sections – 506 (2) (threatening), 115 (incitement) and 201 (destroying evidence) – to this FIR.

