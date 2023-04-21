Firing in Delhi's Saket Court: Woman shot at court, rushed to hospital

Firing in Delhi's Saket Court: Woman shot at court, rushed to hospital1 min read . 12:29 PM IST
- Police are on the spot and have rushed the woman to a hospital.
An incident of shooting was reported at Delhi's Saket court on Friday. A woman has been injured in the incident and have been rushed to the hospital. Senior police office told PTI that the woman was with her advocate when a person shot her.
As per reports, police are on the spot.
Commenting on the incident, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet wrote said that , “The law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work. And if he does not manage, then he should resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of the people cannot be left to Ram's trust."
Earlier on 24 September 2022, Two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired inside Delhi's Rohini court. The gunmen were killed in police firing. The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.
In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court. According to the police, a constable of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) deployed at the court opened fire on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies)
