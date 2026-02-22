Subscribe

Firing incident at Banaras Hindu University — Four bullet casings recovered: What to know

Varanasi: A firing incident occurred at Banaras Hindu University following a student clash. Four bullet casings were recovered.

Garvit Bhirani
Published22 Feb 2026, 08:48 AM IST
Firing incident at BHU — Four bullet casings recovered: What to know (Image: HT)
Varanasi: A firing incident was reported at Banaras Hindu University after a student clash, according to PTI. Four bullet casings were reportedly recovered.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

