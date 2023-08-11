Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Accused Chetan Singh sent to judicial custody1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 02:03 PM IST
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing: Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh (33) is accused of gunning down his senior colleague Tika Ram Meena and three passengers aboard the moving train.
A court on Friday remanded Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Singh in 14-day judicial custody for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving Jaipur-Mumbai train in Maharashtra, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.