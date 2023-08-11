A court on Friday remanded Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Singh in 14-day judicial custody for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving Jaipur-Mumbai train in Maharashtra, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Chetan Singh is accused of opening fire onboard the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train killing four people including his senior ASI Tika Ram Meena.

The court remanded him judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the Government Railway Police (GRP), which is probing the case. It also denied permission to the probe agency to perform brain mapping, polygraph, and narco-analysis tests on Singh, PTI reported.

A Railway Protection Force constable gunned down his senior colleague and three other train passengers on Monday before being nabbed by GRP and RPF. The incident took place on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

And according to his colleague, the accused - Chetan Singh - had complained that he was feeling unwell and appeared to be ‘in no mood to listen’ to his colleagues after being told to complete his shift.

The officials had boarded the Mumbai-bound train from Surat at around 2.53 am. Singh and his slain senior - ASI Tikaram Meena - had been on duty in the air-conditioned compartments.

An NDTV report quoting RPF constable Ghanshyam Acharya explains that Singh had been feeling unwell and wished to exit the train at the next station. He was denied the request with ASI Meena noting that he had at least two hours of duty left.

While the two had swapped weapons soon after the cop said Singh was refusing to listen to him and the ASI. In his statement Acharya described the accused as arguing, his ‘face flushed with anger’.

He received news of ASI Meena's death at around 5:30 am from an RPF batchmate as the train reached Vaitarna station. He had then alerted the control room and rushed to the site of the attack, spotting Singh near the B1 coach.

Singh was later nabbed with his weapon while trying to flee after the train stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network) at around 6 AM. A five-member high-level committee has since been constituted to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)